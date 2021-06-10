Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 56,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 96,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

