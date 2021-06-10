Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

CCO opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

