ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 22.8% Lower This Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $793,238.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00866430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08561950 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

