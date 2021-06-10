Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.92 million-39.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAAS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.20 target price for the company.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

NYSE RAAS opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.