Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 152.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $4,704,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $728,265,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

