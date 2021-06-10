Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.90. 216,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,296,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $615.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,323. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

