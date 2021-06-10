CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 21.43 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 494.89 ($6.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

