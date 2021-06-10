CMC Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CCMP opened at $153.38 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

