CMC Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of CCMP opened at $153.38 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
