CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.87. 1,002,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

