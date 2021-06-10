Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.03. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 12,691 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $707,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.