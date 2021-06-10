Coin Artist (COIN) Hits Market Cap of $800,845.13

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $800,845.13 and $1,802.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

