CoinFi Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $958,197.12 and $324,672.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00850537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.37 or 0.08476324 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.