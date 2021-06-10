Coldstack One Day Volume Reaches $41,052.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Coldstack has a market cap of $3.09 million and $41,052.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00005646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00192377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00201177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.01288715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,689.87 or 1.00833175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

