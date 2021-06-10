Collective (CO2) Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Collective has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003945 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $315,906.11 and $77,408.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.04 or 0.00852943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.44 or 0.08510065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00089282 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.