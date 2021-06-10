Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

