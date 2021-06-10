Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.26

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 17388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

