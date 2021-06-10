Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $876,312.10 and approximately $81.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.91 or 0.01646285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00451701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00057548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004661 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.