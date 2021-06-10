Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Up to $42.08

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $43.74. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 233.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

