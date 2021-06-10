Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.17.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

