Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after buying an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 268,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

