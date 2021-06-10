Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

