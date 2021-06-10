Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRZBY. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,330. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

