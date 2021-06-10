Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NYSE:CYH opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

