Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $15.78. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 10,613 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

