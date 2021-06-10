Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $181.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $173.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $768.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.40. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $79.95.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,861 shares of company stock worth $6,127,128 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

