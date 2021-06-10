Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CODYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.