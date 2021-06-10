Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

