Comparing Karooooo (KARO) and Its Peers

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 318 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Karooooo to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Karooooo alerts:

59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Karooooo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 6 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2160 11321 21162 607 2.57

Karooooo presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 37.37 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.23 million 52.79

Karooooo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.81% -62.75% -3.61%

Summary

Karooooo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.