Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,657.03 ($21.65). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,646 ($21.51), with a volume of 1,738,075 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,398.50 ($18.27).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £29.37 billion and a PE ratio of -82.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,770.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.