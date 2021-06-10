Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Up 6.8%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 41,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,280,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

