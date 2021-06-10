Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.37. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 7,694 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.53 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

