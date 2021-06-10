Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CMTL opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.