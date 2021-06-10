CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.71

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

