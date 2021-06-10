Constellation Market Cap Tops $54.64 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $54.64 million and approximately $634,529.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

