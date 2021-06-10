Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $179,822.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

