Content Neutrality Network One Day Volume Reaches $166,798.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $166,798.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.