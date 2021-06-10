ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $1.92 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00161834 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

