Contentos Trading Up 4.1% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $54.60 million and $46.48 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,020,434,420 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

