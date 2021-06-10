ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,292 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

