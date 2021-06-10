ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 4%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 369,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,727,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 772,723 shares of company stock worth $6,580,292.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

