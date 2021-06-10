Contrasting Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Clean Energy Pathways alerts:

90.2% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Pathways and Vertiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertiv 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vertiv has a consensus price target of $23.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Vertiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A Vertiv 2.56% 79.60% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Vertiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertiv $4.37 billion 2.09 -$327.30 million $0.78 33.22

Clean Energy Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertiv.

Summary

Vertiv beats Clean Energy Pathways on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, uninterruptible power systems, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing these products and their related systems. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.