Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares trivago and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 4.61 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -28.46 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.66

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for trivago and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 7 1 0 2.13 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $2.73, suggesting a potential downside of 26.28%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -25.00% -5.07% -4.09% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90%

Risk & Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

trivago beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages. As of December 31, 2020, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

