CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 1.5%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.22 ($14.38) and last traded at €11.51 ($13.54). 144,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.34 ($13.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

