Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 2,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

CRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

