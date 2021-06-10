Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.32. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 324,822 shares traded.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

