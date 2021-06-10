Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.56 ($0.78). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 251,647 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of £158.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

