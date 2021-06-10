COTI Market Cap Hits $143.82 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $143.82 million and $38.13 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00202061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.94 or 0.01290927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.40 or 1.00505275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

