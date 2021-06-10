CoTrader Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,430.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $88,430.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

