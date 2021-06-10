Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.45% of Coty worth $307,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Coty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

