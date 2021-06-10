COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $961,043.99 and approximately $1.35 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

